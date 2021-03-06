Salinas 8th grader set to represent Monterey County at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Education

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A Salinas middle school student will represent Monterey County at this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

San Benancio Middle School 8th grader Brayden Gallardo won the 2021 Monterey County Spelling Bee.

The Monterey County Office of Education said Gallardo competed against 24 students, who won spelling bees at their individual schools, in online timed tests.

Courtesy: Monterey County Office of Education

The top 10-12 spellers from across the U.S. will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, which will be held on July 8 in the Orlando area.