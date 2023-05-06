Police investigating deadly shooting in Chico

(KION-TV) CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Chico after responding to a house party in the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue shortly around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that they responded to the aforementioned area after receiving a report of multiple gunshot victims. Police say that six people were injured, one of which, a 17-year-old, died at the hospital. Police say that the other victims are in stable condition and have non-life threatening injuries.

During a press conference on Saturday Chico police said that they believe that this is an isolated incident and the Chico Police Detective Bureau is actively investigation the situation.

This was the second time police said that they responded to the home. The first being shortly before 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a gun brandishing.

It was during an investigation into the brandishing that police said they found a suspect matching the description of a shooting about two hours prior in the 700 block of W. 7th Street.

Police said that officers "developed probable cause" and arrested the suspect for possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.