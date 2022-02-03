2 arrested in Seaside for sexual crimes against minors

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police arrested two people who had involvement in committing sex crimes against minors.

Early Thursday morning, 29-year-old Hayden Johnson was arrested after a multi-state investigation.

Seaside Police were tipped off to Johnson after parents in Moscow Idaho reported suspicious internet behavior to the Moscow Police Department.

The Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force took over the investigation and identified Johnson as a suspect.

Johnson was booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of child pornography and communicating with a juvenile with the intent to commit possession of child porn.

Christopher Delvalle, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked for having sex with a minor, false imprisonment and battery.

Seaside Police Detectives learned that Delvalle was contacting female minors over social media and developing sexual relationships with them.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who were assaulted by Delvalle who have yet to come forward.