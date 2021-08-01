K9 Oakley helps Salinas police recover illegal drugs, weapons

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) K9 Oakley helped officers with the Salinas Police Department recover illegal drugs and weapons Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the Harden Ranch Plaza over a report of a stolen car. The suspect was inside of Michael's when officers arrived. Police say he was also on felony probation.

The suspect was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen car. While in transit, Oakley helped locate some meth that had been in his pocket.

That suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Later that same day, Oakley located over two ounces of cocaine and two loaded, unregistered handguns during a patrol search. The suspect had drugs in both his car and hotel room.

According to the Salinas Police Department, that suspect now faces narcotics and weapons charges.