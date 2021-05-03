Skip to Content
Pacific Grove Police Department investigating graffiti

pacific grove graffiti
Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department is looking for people who witnessed a graffiti spree Sunday night.

Residents awoke to find the several-block radius between Robert Down Elementary School and the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History covered in graffiti, with taggers hitting 12 different spots over the course of the night.

The suspects used spray paint to mark buildings, walls and vehicles.

If you have any information, please contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143 or pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.

