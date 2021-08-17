Reno sets record for most 100-degree days in a year

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno has set a record for the most times in a single year the temperature has reached 100 degrees. The record-high of 102 at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Monday was the 21st day this year the mercury reached the century mark. The airport recorded 20 days of highs 100 or hotter in 2018. Monday’s high broke the old mark of 100 for the date set in 2001. South Lake Tahoe, California also set another record Monday when the high reached 91. The previous record was 90 in 2008. It marked the 14th time since mid-June the resort town on the Nevada line has tied or set a new record-high.