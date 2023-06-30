Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
By CLAUDIA LAUER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd. Despite the differences between the two countries’ cultures, police forces and communities, the shooting in France and the outcry that erupted there this week laid bare how the U.S. is not alone in its struggles with systemic racism and police brutality. The teen was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday. Video showed an officer firing once through the windshield as the driver pulled forward.