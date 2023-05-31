US companies, nudged by Black employees, have stepped up donations to HBCUs
By ANNIE MA and THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
Historically Black colleges and universities, which had seen giving from foundations decline in recent decades, have seen an increase in gifts particularly from corporations and corporate foundations over the last several years. In their pitches, HBCUs have been emphasizing their ability to deliver returns on the investment in student mobility. Amid the reckoning over racial injustice spurred by the killing of George Floyd, a key factor in the giving by corporations has been the influence of their Black employees. The giving to HBCUs is a new trend for corporations, said Marybeth Gasman, a Rutgers University professor.