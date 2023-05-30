Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing after Alaska charter boat found partially submerged

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people missing after the fishing charter boat they were on was found partially submerged near the southeast Alaska community of Sitka. A fifth person was found dead Sunday. The Coast Guard says the search was suspended Monday night. The search spanned more than 20 hours and covered about 825 square miles. The Coast Guard says it received a report Sunday evening that a fishing charter vessel with five people aboard was overdue. The Coast Guard says it was found partially submerged off an island about 10 miles west of Sitka. The Coast Guard says it recovered the body of one person when it arrived on scene Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.