Sudan delays signing of deal to usher in civilian government

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military leaders and pro-democracy forces have said they will delay the signing of an agreement to usher in a civilian government. The postponement of the signing comes as key security reform negotiations between the Sudanese army and the country’s powerful paramilitary forces appear to have reached a deadlock. A meeting will be held Saturday “to set a new date for signing the final political agreement.” Sudan has been mired in chaos after a military coup removed a Western-backed power-sharing government in October 2021. Last December the military and numerous pro-democracy groups signed a preliminary deal vowing to restore the transition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.