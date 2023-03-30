Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature is sending to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 27-13 vote. DeSantis, who is preparing a presidential run, said at a suburban Atlanta gun store that he will sign it. The legislation will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public. The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders.

