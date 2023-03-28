FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe

NEW YORK (AP) — A new indictment charges FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business. The rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday adds a charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It is the 13th charge facing Bankman-Fried as he awaits trial in New York while staying with his parents in Palo Alto, California. He has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed last year. He was arrested in December.

