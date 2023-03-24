Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths. Gov. Andy Beshear said in his veto message Friday that the bill would increase youth suicides. The bill would also ban transgender students’ access to gender-affirming health care and restrict the bathrooms they use at school. It cleared the GOP-led legislature by veto-proof margins. Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto. Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky. His veto Friday could reverberate through the November election.

