Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Disabled voters who need assistance submitting absentee ballots say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes state Supreme Court race. They say election officials are incorrectly telling them they they can’t have another person return their ballot for them. Absentee ballots, and who can return them, has been a political flashpoint in battleground Wisconsin, which is known for razor-thin margins in statewide races. The April 4 election will determine majority control of the state Supreme Court, with abortion access and the fate of Republican-drawn legislative maps on the line. The state elections commission has implored local officials to follow the law.

