Brazil watchdog tells Bolsonaro to cede jewels from Saudis

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian government watchdog is giving former President Jair Bolsonaro five working days to return to authorities a set of jewels he received from Saudi Arabia in 2021. All nine members of the government watchdog voted Wednesday in favor of requiring Bolsonaro to turn the jewels over to the state-owned Caixa Economica Federal bank in the capital city of Brasilia. The five days start counting as soon as Bolsonaro’s lawyers are officially notified, which has not happened, according to the government watchdog.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.