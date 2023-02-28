Taiwan says 25 Chinese planes, 3 ships sent toward island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says China sent 25 warplanes and three warships toward the island on Wednesday, as tensions remain high between Beijing and Taipei’s main backer Washington. The ministry said 19 of those planes crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone while the ships were continuing to operate in the Taiwan Strait. It said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, dispatching ships and activating coastal missile defense systems. China stages such incursions on a near-daily basis, part of what are termed “gray zone tactics,” aimed at intimidation and wearing down Taiwan’s equipment and military personnel. Relations between Beijing and Washington, Taiwan’s primary ally, have spiraled over China’s actions toward the island and other issues.