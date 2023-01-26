8 confirmed dead in ship sinking off Japan and South Korea

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says eight people died in the sinking of a cargo ship in waters between Japan and South Korea. The Chinese consul general in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka, Lyu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN that six of the eight victims were Chinese. There were 22 crew members — 14 from China and eight from Myanmar — on the 6,551-ton Jin Tian. It sank early Wednesday about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of Nagasaki, Japan. Lyu says five of the crew have been rescued, including four Chinese. Another eight or nine remain missing, according to varying reports.

