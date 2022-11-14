US woman accused of smuggling Mayan relics in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Officials in Guatemala say they’ve arrested a U.S. woman who was caught trying to smuggle two 1,000-year-old Mayan relics out of the country — and then was found again in a vehicle with 166 other pre-Hispanic artifacts. The case of Stephanie Allison Jolluck began last week at Guatemala City’s airport when inspectors found two large Maya stone carvings in her luggage. She told authorities she had bought the pieces at a market in the tourist town of Antigua, Guatemala. She was released on a form of personal recognizance, but on Sunday police stopped a car she was in and found dozens of other relics.

