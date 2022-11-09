Intel service: Swiss ready to block Russian spies if need be

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s intelligence agency says a widening rift between Western democracies and autocratic countries like Russia and China have underpinned an increase in spying activities, and warns that it will take steps to keep Russian intelligence officers off Swiss soil if necessary. The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service said in its annual threat assessment presented Wednesday that Switzerland is facing a “deteriorated” politico-security environment — partly due to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It said security and defense cooperation in Europe is likely to become increasingly important for the Alpine country, which has long touted its neutrality.

