Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee ‘parking lot’

ATHENS (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says refugees recognized by individual EU nations should be allowed to live anywhere in the bloc. That would be similar to rights already granted to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland. The official accused the 27-bloc of unfairly imposing movement restrictions that have turned Mediterranean countries into a ‘parking lot’ for migrants who have been granted international protection. The spat over refugee rights is one of the disputes holding up the long-promised overhaul of the European Union’s migration rules.

