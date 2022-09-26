1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say one person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side. Shots were fired shortly before noon Monday at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV. The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot. The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

