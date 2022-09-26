Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:09 AM

1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident

KION

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say one person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side. Shots were fired shortly before noon Monday at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV. The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot. The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content