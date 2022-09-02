Record-setting Sherpa guide contemplates retirement

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A farmer-turned-mountain guide who recently became the first person to climb all of the world’s 14 highest peaks two times is deciding whether to retire. Sanu Sherpa says he wants to travel to foreign countries as a tourist. He only began climbing high mountains at age 31, becoming the first in his family to do so. Before that, he worked in his remote mountain village growing potatoes, corn and wheat and helping his parents graze yaks. Now he is flooded with requests from foreign clients to join them in their climbs, but says he hasn’t replied.

