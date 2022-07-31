No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says there has been no reported damage in a western Philippine province, where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell. Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said Monday that authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into sea waters off Palawan province. The public has been advised to be vigilant and avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and report it to local authorities immediately. The China Manned Space Agency reported on Sunday that most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. It earlier said the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.

