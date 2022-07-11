No bond for 2 charged in connection with alleged July 4 plot

By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with what police have said was a thwarted Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia, have been ordered held without bond. Brief court hearings for the men Monday produced no new details about the alleged plot. Rolman Balcarcel and Julio Alvarado-Dubon were arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen. Richmond police said they received a call from a concerned citizen indicating there was a shooting being planned on a July 4 celebration. Balcarcel’s attorney said he believes they came to the U.S. to work. He said he’d be “very surprised” if they were planning a mass shooting.