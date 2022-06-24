New this week: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘More Power’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Imagine Dragons, the reuniting of “Home Improvement” sitcom buddies Tim Allen and Richard Karn for “More Power” and the return of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as unlikely crime-solving New York City neighbors in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” The biggest new movie streaming this week is “The Princess,” coming to Hulu on July 1, starring Joey King as a royal who refuses to marry her intended. And Ken Burns adds his heft to “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” which gives a voice to young people with mental health conditions and those in their lives.