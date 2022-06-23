Skip to Content
NASA wraps up moon rocket test; to set launch date after fix

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it has finished testing its huge moon rocket. The space agency said Thursday it will move the 30-story rocket back to the launch pad in Florida in late August. A date for the first flight will be set after a leak that popped up during a dress rehearsal is fixed. Earlier this week, NASA fueled the rocket for the first time and pressed ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak. The debut flight will hurl an empty Orion capsule to the moon. Astronauts will follow and will attempt to land on the moon no earlier than 2025.

