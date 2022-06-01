Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:17 AM

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

KION

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, out of 45,282 ballots counted as of 1 p.m. Central time. The race doesn’t qualify for an automatic recount, but Cisneros can request and pay for one. If Cisneros requests a recount, The Associated Press will not declare a winner until it is completed. Counties have until Friday to certify their results from the May 24 runoff. The state has until June 11 to complete its canvass.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content