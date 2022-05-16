Opening statements set in trial linked to Russia probe

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening statements are set to be delivered in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case of Michael Sussmann spent all day Monday picking a jury for the trial. It’s the first arising from special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. Sussmann denies he lied. The trial in Washington’s federal court is expected to last roughly two weeks.