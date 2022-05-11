Man to face charges of killing mother at sea for inheritance

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank awaits arraignment on charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. Nathan Carman was expected in court Wednesday in Vermont on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman. He shouted “Not guilty!” in the direction of reporters as he approached the courtroom. The indictment says Carman also shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of the inheritance scheme, but he was not charged with that killing.