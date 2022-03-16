Man in cocaine plot that led to kidnapping gets 63 months

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Montreal man is going to spend just over five years in prison for his role in a plot to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then to Canada. Georges Yaghmour was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rutland, Vermont. Prosecutors say Yaghmour was part of the same conspiracy that resulted in the kidnapping of a older couple from northern New York in September 2020, but prosecutors do not allege Yaghmour took part in the kidnapping. The couple was taken to Quebec and later rescued by police there. Yaghmour was arrested in Florida in November 2020. No cocaine reached its Canadian destination.