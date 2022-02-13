Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After nearly three weeks of testimony, federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to rest their case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao on Monday. All three are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care when Officer Dereck Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to stop Chauvin. Once the prosecution rests, the defense attorneys will start presenting their witnesses. The attorney for Lane has said his client will testify. Attorneys for Thao and Kueng haven’t said if they would take the stand.