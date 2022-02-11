Ex-rep Anthony Weiner to host radio show with Curtis Sliwa

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced former Congress member and ex-convict Anthony Weiner will host a weekly radio show with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Officials with WABC-AM said Friday that the pair will argue politics on a show called “The Left vs. The Right.” The Democrat served in Congress for nearly 12 years before resigning in 2011 over lewd photos sent to several women. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. Sliwa, a Republican, ran for mayor last year and lost to Democrat Eric Adams.