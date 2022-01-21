Sentence slashed in robbery that led to FBI agent’s death

DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence. Now, the New Jersey convict could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump. Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao’s sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in 2026. Federal prosecutors are appealing the ruling.