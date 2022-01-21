Skip to Content
Sentence slashed in robbery that led to FBI agent’s death

DAVID PORTER
Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A botched bank heist that led to the accidental death of an FBI agent earned convicted robber Francisco Herrera-Genao a 117-year prison sentence. Now, the New Jersey convict could be free in as soon as four years because of legislation signed by former President Donald Trump. Last June, a federal judge reduced Herrera-Genao’s sentence to 22 years, citing provisions in the First Step Act. If the sentence stands, he would be eligible for release in 2026. Federal prosecutors are appealing the ruling.

Associated Press

