US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After tough talk between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine border, both sides insist they are hopeful that a pathway to easing tensions could open during diplomatic talks set for January. But with less than two weeks to go before senior U.S. and Russian officials are to meet in Geneva, the chasm is deep and the prospect of finding an exit to the crisis faces no shortage of complications. Biden told reporters Friday that he advised Putin the upcoming talks could only work if the Russian leader “deescalated, not escalated” the situation in the days ahead.