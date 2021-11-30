Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Oxford High School in Michigan

By RYAN KRYSKA and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital. Eight other people were wounded, some critically. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. He says the suspect isn’t talking. The suspect’s father had bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting on Friday, Bouchard said, adding that he did not know why. The three students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.