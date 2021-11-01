Egypt says 47 tourists got food poisoning at Red Sea resort

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into how around 50 foreign tourists, mostly Russians, got food poisoning in a hotel at a popular Red Sea resort and had to be hospitalized. The workers face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. They have denied the charges. Tourism authorities have ordered the closure of the hotel, suspended its director and revoked his work license. The incident comes as Egypt struggles to revive its vital tourism sector. The industry was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 popular uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.