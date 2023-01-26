Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam’s Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017. The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said the first Sam’s Club location as part of the expansion is slated to open next year. Sam’s Club will also launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers this year. Overall, warehouse clubs have been a bright spot in retail but have resonated even more during the early part of the pandemic when shoppers were loading up essentials. But with rising gas prices and surging inflation in food, shoppers have been turning to warehouse clubs in search of better deals.

