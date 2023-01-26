Major funders call for increased support of Black feminists
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
The need to increase funding for Black feminist organizations is urgent, according to an open letter from some of philanthropy’s most influential organizations – including Melinda Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, as well as the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation – released Thursday. The Black Feminist Fund is looking to raise $100 million to support nonprofits led by Black women, who have been historically underfunded in philanthropy. The fund, which launched in 2021, has raised $35 million of its goal so far. Research shows that less than 0.5% of philanthropic donations go to specifically help Black women and girls.