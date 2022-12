Reform candidates lead in UAW races with 56% of vote counted

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union appear to favor replacing many of their current leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. Reform-minded candidates are leading in multiple key positions with just over 56% of the vote in. Many challengers campaigned on rescinding concessions made to companies in previous contract talks. That could raise costs for General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, and almost inevitably will drive up already expensive auto prices. With tallies from five of nine UAW regions counted, international UAW official Shawn Fain was leading a five-candidate field in the race for president with 40.1% of the vote. Incumbent President Ray Curry was second at 36.3%.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.