China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is calling on Washington to repeal technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China. The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons. Nvidia said buyers of its A100 graphics processing chips and development of the newer H100 might be affected. China’s Commerce Ministry accused Washington of abusing export controls to limit semiconductor sales to China. It said trade curbs would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.