Russia cuts gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s Gazprom has halved the amount of gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20% of full capacity. It’s the latest Nord Stream 1 reduction that Russia has blamed on technical problems, but Germany says is a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine. Data on the Nord Stream website and the head of Germany’s network regulator confirmed the reduction Wednesday. Gazprom had announced the reduction Monday, citing equipment repairs. The move raises fears that Russia could cut off gas completely to try to gain political leverage over Europe as it tries to bolster its storage levels for winter.

