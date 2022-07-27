New UK rail strike brings train services to a crawl

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s railway network has ground to a crawl after 40,000 staff walked off the job in a dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions. Train companies say only about a fifth of services across the country are due to run on Wednesday. The 24-hour strike by cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff comes a month after the country’s most disruptive rail walkout in three decades. The rail workers’ union says employers’ latest pay offer falls short amid soaring inflation and the worst cost of living crisis in decade. The Conservative government accuses union leaders of disrupting the lives of millions of hardworking people

