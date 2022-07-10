Report: Uber lobbied, used ‘stealth’ tech to block scrutiny

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Uber pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws and used a “kill switch″ to thwart regulators and law enforcement. Uber also channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy. That’s according to a report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The nonprofit network scoured internal Uber texts, emails, invoices and other documents to deliver what it called “an unprecedented look into the ways Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers’ rights.″ Uber acknowledged “mistakes” in the past but said the company had changed under a new CEO.