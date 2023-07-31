McMahon’s sacrifice fly in 10th lifts Rockies to 4-3 win over Padres

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a sacrifice fly with the bases load in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night in a game delayed 2 hours, 20 minutes by weather.

McMahon also homered and doubled, Elehuris Montero also had two hits and Brad Hand (3-1) got the win for Colorado.

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers made his season debut with a single in four at-bats as the designated hitter. Rodgers missed the first four months of the season with a surgically-repaired torn right labrum.

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer off Justin Lawrence with two outs in the ninth to tie it but San Diego failed to score in the 10th after loading the bases with no outs.

Colorado also loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, and after a force play at home, McMahon lofted a ball to left off of Nick Martinez (4-4) and Brenton Doyle beat Juan Soto’s throw home to win it.

“Thank God it was the fastest guy in the league, possibly,” McMahon said of Doyle. “We battled that one out. Obviously got ourselves into a sticky situation in the 10th and got out of it with really good defense.”

The Padres fell to 0-10 in extra inning games and 6-18 in one-run games.

“We know what our record is in extra innings,” said Xander Bogaerts, who hit into a pair of double plays and then a force out in the 10th. “It’s not pretty. Try to take care of business before it gets there.

“This one feels worse because this one’s on me. I felt great going into today and I just didn’t do my job. It’s just one of those days you have a bad day at work. I played like trash.”

San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim was the designated hitter and batted leadoff a day after jamming him shoulder on a headfirst dive into home against Texas. He went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Soto and Matthew Batten each had three hits for the Padres, who had their three-game winning streak snapped despite seven solid innings from Seth Lugo. He allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits while striking out eight.

San Diego went ahead 1-0 in the fourth on Jake Cronenworth’s two-out RBI single, and Montero’s double to left-center in the fifth tied it, and Harold Castro also scored on the play when Grisham misplayed the ball to put the Rockies ahead.

McMahon made it 3-1 with his 17th home run in the sixth and Batten’s RBI single in the seventh made it a one-run game.

The Padres nearly tied it in the eighth but Soto was thrown out at home trying to score on a one-out single to center and Cronenworth flew out to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) threw two innings to live hitters, manager Bob Melvin said. Wacha has been out since July 2.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (right hand fracture) will play rehab games Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque with the goal of returning for the weekend series in St. Louis. He has been out since June 10. … INF/OF Nolan Jones was out of the lineup a day after cramping up while batting against Oakland.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.76 ERA) will start Tuesday while the Padres have not named a starter.