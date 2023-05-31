Rodríguez, Boyd spark Galaxy to 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd scored two minutes apart late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy (3-9-3) trailed until Rodríguez took passes from Riqui Puig and Calegari in the 72nd minute and scored for the first time this season. Boyd delivered the winner two minutes later, using assists from Calegari and Dejan Joveljic to net his second goal.

Neither team scored until Gastón Brugman found the net for the first time this year on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the Galaxy a halftime lead.

Real Salt Lake (4-7-4) pulled even in the 56th minute when Danny Musovski took a pass from Jefferson Savarino and netted his second goal of the campaign. Pablo Ruiz gave RSL a 2-1 lead with his third goal this season, scoring unassisted in the 67th minute.

Jonathan Bond totaled six saves for the Galaxy. Gavin Beavers saved one shot in his second start for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake was trying to beat LA three straight times at home for the first time. Instead the club had to settle for ending a three-match scoreless streak at home this season.

The Galaxy entered play as one of only nine teams in league history to have just nine points through its first 15 matches.

Real Salt Lake travels to play Austin FC on Saturday. The Galaxy are idle.

