Udeze scores 25 to help New Mexico beat Fresno St. 94-80

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze scored 25 points to lead New Mexico to a 94-80 win Tuesday night over Fresno State.

Udeze was 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for New Mexico (21-9, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Jaelen House made 6 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 24 points for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 13 points.

Jermarl Baker led Fresno State (10-19, 6-12) with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3 of 4 from 3-point ragne). Eduardo Andre added 12 points. Anthony Holland and Jordan Campbell each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

The Lobos, who wrap up their regular season Friday at Colorado State, kept their chances for a top-5 seed — and a first-round bye that goes with it — in the conference tournament, which begins March 8 in Las Vegas.

Fresno State concludes its regular season when it plays host to Chicago State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.