Suspect arrested after allegedly hijacking San Francisco bus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police arrested a suspect who allegedly hijacked a Muni commuter bus, assaulted the driver and hit several other vehicles Friday night.

Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department said the suspect, who was not identified, was detained after the bus stopped.

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at 7:53 p.m. at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street in the Mission District, police said.

The suspect assaulted the driver, drove the bus and “struck multiple vehicles” before stopping at 19th and Guerrero streets, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time, police said.

An ambulance responded to the scene and the bus driver and the driver of another vehicle were treated for what police said appeared to be “non-life-threatening” medical conditions.

Muni is San Francisco’s network of buses, light rail Metro trains, streetcars and cable cars, according to the Muni website.

