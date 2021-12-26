Shark that killed man in California was likely a great white

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — An official says that a shark that killed a man off the coast of central California on Christmas Eve is likely a great white. The man was pulled from the waves near Morro Bay Friday after a surfer saw him face down in the water with a boogie board floating nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby says the man was 31 years old and that officials have notified his next of kin. Endesby tells the San Luis Obispo Tribune that there were no witnesses to the attack, although it likely involved a great white.