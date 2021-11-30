AFC has record 12 teams at .500 or better through Week 12

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL has never quite seen a conference like this year’s AFC. Heading into December, only four teams in the conference have losing records with the 12 teams at .500 or better, the most ever for a conference through 12 weeks since the merger. There have been three seasons when 11 teams in a conference didn’t have losing records at this juncture, having happened previously in the AFC in 2014 and 1980, and the NFC in 2008. The AFC West is leading the way with all four teams holding winning records.