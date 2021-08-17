Collector seeks rare Scranton baseball cards

AP California

By DONNIE COLLINS, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — In the most fun card game a baseball fan as big as he is could play, Stephen Olson is potentially holding a miracle hand. Olson has a dozen century-old postcards, carefully preserved and considered rare. But he’s not getting in touch with sports writers at the newspaper in Scranton to brag, or to try to cash in on a treasure. Fun would be getting the miracle flop, finding the dealer to lead him to those two cards — Jocko Halligan and E.J. Coleman — to complete the set of 14 known players and, in the card-collecting world, what indeed would be considered among the rarest of collections.